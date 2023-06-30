Tshwane vows to root out corrupt metro police even if unions resist

Pretoria - Despite resistance from unions representing members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department facing disciplinary action, the City has vowed to clean out any “criminal elements” within the entity. Because of corruption among the officers, the City recently gave motorists pulled over by the department’s officers, a directive to ask for their appointment certificates, even take their photos and note down their vehicle number plates.

Corruption in the department has been rife in recent years, prompting the City to take action against the metro police members. About 30 members are undergoing a disciplinary process at present, while several have been arrested and others are being subjected to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) probe. However, the city has been facing internal resistance by unions.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen vowed that despite the opposition he would do everything in his power to curb corruption. “The public can rest assured that I am committed to cleaning the criminal element in the metro police … and will do everything in my power to restore order and discipline. I also encourage the public to behave responsibly and report any misbehaving members. “There has been some resistance from members with union support who have advised their members not to fully comply with the directive issued by the acting chief of police.”

He said he would have expected the unions to welcome the interventions aimed at improving their members’ working conditions and reputation. “Unfortunately, some union representatives seem determined to create and enforce the perception that they and their members are quite happy with the status quo, to the detriment of the City and its residents,” he said. Theunissen added that allegations against the metro cops were not limited to the recent weeks, but had been a problem for long periods.

“This has been a long-standing situation, which I have been trying to address since early last year, shortly after I took office. “Multiple metro members members have been arrested, and disciplinary action has been instituted against approximately 30 members. The processes are currently in progress. Criminal proceedings are (occurring). The criminal trials have been set as of mid-July,” he said. He said that the corruption had surged in recent weeks because victims had come out to report the incidents.