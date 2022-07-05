Tshwane vows to settle its R900 million Eskom debt

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane yesterday said it had contacted Eskom and provided a payment schedule to clear its debt. In June, it was alleged the metro owed the power utility R908 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was reported that Eskom had rejected Tshwane’s offer to enter into a payment arrangement, and that the municipality only paid R10m on June 23, and R20m on June 30. Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the City did not respond to allegations, but he wanted to put on record that it had been in contact with Eskom and had provided the power utility with a payment schedule that would see the metro clear its debt. "We have experienced liquidity challenges occasioned by low revenue collection in the previous financial year,” Bokaba said.

“We are anticipating an improved level of collection in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year and beyond, following the relaunch of our aggressive revenue collection campaign known as #TshwaneYaTima, which resumed on June 21. “Already this campaign is showing positive signs, with our debtors coming forward to make payments after we disconnected their services. The City will ensure full payment to Eskom by July 7.” However, it was important the City’s customers settled their accounts in full and on time to enable the metro to pay creditors such as Eskom.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although the City no longer reveals how much money it collected during the campaign, nor – for legal reasons – how much each creditor owed them, it has been disconnecting power and water supplies to payment defaulters. The metro has also intensified its removal of illegal connections. Pretoria News