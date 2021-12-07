Tshwane waste pickers relocate at last from SuperSport Park to Sutherland Ridge

Betty Moleya Pretoria - After the failed relocation of Mushroomville waste pickers in Centurion next to SuperSport Park to Sutherland Ridge last month, the informal dwellers have finally agreed to move to a new site at Sutherland Ridge.

Turnover Trading 191 Proprietary Ltd, which owns the land where they previously operated from, plans to build a hotel there. The City of Tshwane attempted to enforce a relocation court order last month, but did not succeed. At the time, the City had failed to meet a condition that a new site must be ready for occupation. The relocation was then put on hold, largely because only 40 units were installed out of 109, so the new relocation site was not ready.

Mushroomville community leader Sipho Msiza said they were moving because they were happy and had no choice as it was safer for them at the new site. “The river had violent episodes a few days ago and it was not safe for us to be here. At least there we are safe; we are only worried about how we are going to generate income. As time goes by, we will make a plan,” said Msiza. Part of the agreement is that the waste pickers are not allowed to conduct any business at the new site.

Divisional head: planning and settlement at the City of Tshwane, Sello Chipu, said the land owner promised each of the waste pickers R2 000 cash if they got on the bus and moved to the new site. “The cash is compensation for the waste pickers for the recycle waste material that was not sold in time for the relocation,” said Chipu. The group left yesterday, and the City provided transport, including two metro buses.