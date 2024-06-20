Tshwane water tanker tender cancelled over possible corruption

The City of Tshwane has cancelled a process of awarding a tender for distributing water in informal settlements after it detected possible corruption with the potential to taint the contract. MMC for finance Jacqui Uys said the tender in question was advertised earlier this year to appoint a panel for the supply of water tankers as rudimentary services in informal areas.

She said: “The City has now taken decisive action to cancel this tender before the award to prevent any possible corruption.” The decision, she said, was made after newly implemented corruption-detection mechanisms in supply chain processes flagged that there was a leak of valuation documentation and a possible compromise in the tender specifications. “The tender specifications will now be reworked and the tender re-advertised. This decision reflects the City’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability, integrity and fairness in operations,” Uys said.

According to her, the decision will not negatively impact the current supply of water tankers. However, she said, the development highlighted the harsh reality that water as a basic human right was used by some to enrich themselves. “The City’s political leadership is committed to stopping the exploitation of vulnerable and poor residents. In this regard, we have also made the decision to spend 30% of the funds allocated to water tanker provision in the 2024/25 financial year to explore sustainable, long-term solutions for the supply of water to informal areas,” Uys said.

Meanwhile, the City reported yesterday that its team of technicians from the bulk water supply section started yesterday with the installation of a new pipe which replaces the burst pipe that supplies the Zithobeni Reservoir in Region 7. This comes after the Pretoria News reported that residents in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas were forced to spend days without running water due to a burst pipe. Residents were left disappointed on Monday after it emerged that the piping system installed at Zithobeni reservoir rejected the couplings system because of the water pressure from the reservoir.