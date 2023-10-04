Tshwane will use Transport Month to educate residents on roads

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has expressed the intention to use its October Transport Month activities to educate residents on roads infrastructure and inform them about capital projects in place. This year’s Transport Month is celebrated under the national theme “Siyakha: We are building a better transport infrastructure to grow South Africa together”.

MMC for Roads and Transport Katlego Mathebe said: “The City has an important role to play in ensuring that public transport infrastructure is friendly, ensuring commuter safety and ensuring that public transport is affordable to the majority of people.” She highlighted that the City had invested in roads infrastructure for the 2023/24 financial year capital projects such as upgrades on Line 2B which covers Lynnwood Road, Atterbury Road, Justice Mohamed Street, Roper Street and January Masilela Drive up to Simon Vermooten Road, to enable smooth integrated rapid public transport network operations and to accommodate the new widening of Lynnwood Road for the A Re Yeng bus system. Other projects include the construction of Line 2C from Menlyn to Mamelodi and a portion from January Masilela Drive to Lynnwood Road for a non-motorised transport facility, and R10 million to finalise the design process and start construction of the new Line 3 BRT system from the Pretoria CBD to Atteridgeville.

In addition, the City has set aside R24m for the construction of an interim Denneboom inter-modal facility and R68m to respond to the dire state of existing tarred roads and resurfacing through the rehabilitation of roads project, which has been set up to undertake planned maintenance activities to improve the lifespan of roads. Mathebe said: “At the heart of what we do as a government is to connect our residents to opportunities so that our City can build a strong economy. Our Transport Month activities intend to educate residents on roads infrastructure and inform residents of capital projects in place.” She called on communities to join the City’s quest to protect its assets from damage and criminal behaviour.

“Protecting our road infrastructure is a collective effort we must all work towards achieving. “The City also acknowledges that the challenges of public transport remain far from over, but these are not insurmountable. “I certainly hope that throughout these set of events and project implementations, opportunities for collaboration and translatable goals will be achieved,” she said.