Tshwane’s ANC women’s caucus calls for suspension of official accused of sexual harassment

Pretoria - The ANC women’s caucus in Tshwane yesterday called for the immediate suspension of the senior official accused of sexual harassment by at least two women in his department. The City confirmed it had received two complaints of sexual harassment against the head of department. One of the victims has since also opened a case of crimen injuria against the official. The Pretoria News opted not to reveal their identities because of the nature of the alleged crime. The women’s caucus from the official opposition picketed outside Tshwane House demanding that Executive Mayor Randall Williams and acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng acted swiftly and decisively regarding the allegations. ANC councillor Nozipho Makeke said the allegations came at the time the country was grappling with the scourge of gender-based violence. “It is rather unfortunate that we now have those tasked with managing city employees actually preying on them.

“We want to urge the mayor to ensure that this matter is treated with the urgency it deserves, and with the utmost sensitivity to the plight of the victim. We want to see action being taken speedily, without fear or favour, regardless of who the senior manager is.

“To the city manager, we want to see the victim being protected by the administration. It is your responsibility as the number one administrator of this City to see to it that the employees work in a conducive and safe environment.

“We also want a speedy investigation to ensure that the victim does not suffer additional trauma as a result of slow bureaucratic processes. Tshwane must use this moment to showcase how it deals with gender-based violence.”

Makeke said that since the senior manager was appointed as a result of a council resolution, they would like a special sitting to be convened so that the suspension could be dealt with as a matter of urgency

One of the victims, speaking to the Pretoria News, said she had since been suspended, but was glad there was finally action. She said she had reported the incidents, but never got any feedback while the harassment persisted.

“I do not know how I did not slip into a depression because this has really been tough and frustrating. To be subjected to such harassment and victimisation consistently can take a toll on someone; luckily I am a spiritually grounded woman and that helped me persevere.”

She said she would fight the matter as she believed she was efficient in her duties and her only mistake was to speak out about the harassment which had made her a put a target.

“I worked hard to get here and it was not by getting sexual favours or sleeping around; some of us pride ourselves in working hard for ourselves and such harassment had to be taken seriously and nipped in the bud before it got out of control,” she said.

South African Municipal Workers Union regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said they took the issue seriously.

“Noting the seriousness of the allegation and the position of power occupied by the official implicated, the City cannot ignore the allegations.

“Last Friday some members allege that there was another case of sexual harassment which was not reported to the office of city manager. It is unfortunate that these allegations are raised or happen during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, and a time when the country is fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.”

He said the leadership of the city had a responsibility to ensure that a safe working environment free of abuse was created in the workplace.

■ On Monday the Pretoria News erroneously reported that: “Last month DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga was accused of sexual harassment. The alleged incident took place when they were both working for the metro. Msimanga was the mayor “.

The alleged incident occurred before Msimanga was appointed the mayor of the City of Tshwane and by then both were not working in the metro.

In the same article, it was stated that Msimanga was “seemingly absolved of the accusations”. This too is incorrect. While the complainant, who is no longer with the DA, withdrew the internal complaint, the police case remains. open and the investigation ongoing.

