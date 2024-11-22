Tshwane’s Black Friday special: 100% discount on municipal interest charges

Residents and businesses in Tshwane can enjoy a 100% discount on interest charges by settling their municipal accounts before November 29, 2024 as part of the City’s Black Friday Special. The City’s Black Friday offering is to residents and businesses who can settle their outstanding accounts and receive a 100% discount on interest charges, according to MMC for Finance, Eugene Modise.

He encouraged customers to take advantage of the opportunity by paying their municipal accounts in full and receiving a 100% discount on interest charges. He said: “As MMC for Finance, I am urging all customers (residents and businesses) to take up the City’s Black Friday Special by settling their municipal accounts in full on or before November 29, 2024 and qualify for 100% discount on interest charges levied.” He said the fantastic offer for Black Friday is only applicable between 19 and 29 November 2024.

Modise also shed light on the City’s debtors’ book, saying as of 31 October 2024 the municipality has a total debt of R27 833 billion, of which R26 029bn is owed for more than 30 days. “The total number of customer accounts are 825 200 and accounts with amounts in arrears total 478 871,”he said. The City, he said, is mandated by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 to provide services to communities in a sustainable manner, which requires, among other things, that customers settle their municipal accounts in full by the due date.

Modise said: “However, non-payment for municipal services in a prompt manner compels the City to levy interest on overdue accounts.” He explained that interest levied on overdue accounts is part of the City’s credit control and debt collection measure as provided for in Section 97(1)(e) of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, 2000 (Act 32 of 2000) (as amended). He said the once-off Black Friday Special can only be exercised by customers who settle their outstanding municipal accounts between November 19 and 29 2024.