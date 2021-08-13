Tshwane's first drive-through vaccination site opens at Zwartkops Raceway

Pretoria - Tshwane's very first drive-through vaccination site at the Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion has been given the thumbs-up by residents passing through on its second day running. The site, situated at the racetrack along the R55 route officially opened up yesterday in the presence of Gauteng premier David Makhura and has continued to attract passing motorists to take a brief detour to get their jabs in the convenience of their own car.

Anti-crime and community activist Yusuf Abramjee said they decided to start the first drive-through in the City of Tshwane following the Muslims Association of South Africa opening up a drive-through in Houghton two weeks prior. Abramjee said Gauteng government stakeholders conducted a sight visit on Sunday and instructions were given for the site to be up and running by Friday (today). Tshwane's very first drive-through vaccination site at the Zwartkops raceway track in Centurion has been given the thumbs-up by residents passing through. @IOL #Tshwane #VaccineRollOutSA #Vaccine #Covid #coronavirus @CityTshwane #Centurion pic.twitter.com/UcFv12HwAL — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) August 13, 2021 He said the centre was running with the assistance of local doctors, and nurses from the community of Laudium who volunteered to help and had even managed to successfully vaccinate at least 15 people.

Each bay at the site also has medical students and data capturers in place to make the process as quick and efficient as possible. Abramjee said the drive-through was open to anyone making their way along the route, with residents able to choose between getting the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "The R55 that links the City of Tshwane to parts of the south of Johannesburg is a very busy road and thousands of people use this road, so we're going to continue for as long as possible."

"Within the first hour of opening this morning, we vaccinated at least 50 people because by 7am people were here queuing up which goes to show that if you provide a convenient service people will come and support it. Abramjee said they were also heartened by the turnout of nearby industrial companies bringing their workers, people coming for their second shots and even those who were initially reluctant to vaccinate turning up for their jabs. The drive-through site will be operational Monday to Thursday from 9am to 3 pm, Fridays from 2pm to 4pm and Saturdays from 9am to 3 pm.

In the likelihood and if the need arose, Abramjee said they would consider extending operating hours. Eldoraigne resident Andrew Dunckley said he was eager to come to the drive-through to get his jab as soon as the project was announced on social media, and he was ecstatic that it was a lovely 30 minute stop. "I was still waiting for an SMS after registering to get a vaccine but since I can do everything quickly here I decided why not."