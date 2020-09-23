Tshwane’s Miss SA hopefuls to reconnect with friends, family on Heritage Day

Pretoria - The City's Miss South Africa 2020 finalists are looking forward to reconnecting with friends and family as they commemorate Heritage Day tomorrow. Lebogang Mahlangu of Soshanguve said even though she normally spent the day hosting lunch with friends and family, this year’s Heritage Day would be a little more special for her. “This is because we have not had a lot of time together as a family. Coming from a blended family - my mother being Tsonga and my father Ndebele - this day always represents the celebration of diversity and our ever-evolving culture.” Centurion finalist Natasha Joubert said with everyone adjusting to the “new normal”, she was looking forward to celebrating the day by having a braai with family. Joubert said for her, Heritage Day represented the unique, inherited sense of her family identity, including the values, traditions and culture handed down to her by her parents and family.

Natasha Joubert

She said having been afforded the opportunity to spend time with other contestants in the pageant, she had a bigger and better appreciation of the diverse cultures in South Africa.

“You do not really realise how diverse we are until you spend time with the people around you who do not have the same background and traditions as you.

“I have learnt so much about different cultures, and I think Heritage Day is truly taking the time to learn about a different culture other than your own and embracing it.”

Chantelle Pretorius, of Rietvalleirand in the city, said having had the opportunity to travel the world and live with different cultures had made her prouder of her heritage and country. “South Africa is not called a rainbow nation without reason, and Heritage Day is also a reminder that no matter your background, we are all part of one nation.”

Miss SA will be crowned at The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on October 24, with a live broadcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

Pretoria News