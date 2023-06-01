Tshwane’s municipal committee may now summon officials for info on people involved in graft, theft, malfeasance

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) will in future be in a position to summon officials in charge of municipal departments with a view to solicit required information in assisting with holding accountable those implicated in graft, theft and malfeasance. This comes after council successfully adopted the amended terms of reference, which would effectively transform the the structure into a Section 79 A committee.

Committee chairperson Kholofelo Morodi has hailed the move as a step in the right direction in promoting accountability, especially in the wake of the auditor-general’s adverse audit opinion incurred by the metro. Council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana, who was elated about the changes, said the existing terms of reference did not provide the necessary powers and functions to fulfil the committee’s mandate. “Therefore, it was necessary to amend the terms of reference to turn the Mpac into a Section 79 A committee. The revision of the Mpac’s terms of reference has been a long process and required the collaboration of various stakeholders, including councillors, officials and the public.

“We commend the City of Tshwane council for their dedication, hard work and commitment to making this happen. It is a significant achievement that the residents of Pretoria can be proud of,” he said. Ndzwanana said the powers and functions that come with a Section 79 A committee would enable the MPAC to carry out its duties more efficiently and effectively. “Among some of these powers and functions, the Mpac will now be able to summon people, obtain documents and hold hearings. Furthermore the Mpac will play a more significant role in monitoring and evaluating the policies, practices and performance of the City of Tshwane,” he said.