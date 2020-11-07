Tshwane’s new mayor Randall Williams backed by province

Pretoria - NEW Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams and Gauteng provincial MEC for local government Lebogang Maile have smoked a peace pipe over their differences on the dissolution of the metro council for the sake of service delivery in the capital. Williams had been a fierce critic of Maile since the announcement in March that the province was to dissolve the council and place the city under administration. This decision was finally overturned by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal following a legal bid launched by the DA which had been the majority party in council and formed a coalition government. The two men will be meeting soon so that Maile can do an official handover of the administrators' work to the DA leadership team announced this week. This was confirmed by Williams when asked if he had heard anything from Maile since the court decision reinstating councillors to their posts, and having the first council meeting in months.

"Last Saturday morning, when I was having coffee at home, I got a call from MEC Maile congratulating me and expressing his support to us," he said.

Williams said he intended to contact Maile to arrange a meeting soon, and said they had a “cordial relationship” despite his criticisms of the actions of the province. “There are no hard feelings," he said. On Monday, Maile confirmed talking to Williams and expressing his support on behalf of the provincial government for the work of the city.

He said the ANC-led Gauteng executive council decided not to challenge the court outcome due to the pending case on the council dissolution at the Constitutional Court.

Williams also shed light on why he decided to exclude long-serving councillor from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Derrick Kissoonduth, from his mayoral committee.

Since 2016, the ACDP had been one of the coalition partners with the DA in the running of the City, and Kissoonduth previously served as an MMC for community safety and also for community and social development.

Williams said: "A coalition government cannot be defined by personal interest and whether a certain person should be appointed for a position. (If you do that you have no coalition.)

"It cannot be about personal interest and I have chosen my MMCS around principles, values and policies," he said.

He has brought back Mare-lise Fourie as MMC for finance.

Along with having included only one councillor from Freedom Front Plus in Sakkie du Plooy in the mayoral committee, he said he was looking forward to working with all other political parties in council.

Pretoria News