Tshwane’s new truck fleet heralds phasing out private contractors

THE unveiling of the new 439-strong specialised fleet of vehicles in Tshwane this week marks the beginning of the phasing out of private contractors in the municipality, said head administrator Mpho Nawa. The announcement was made following last week’s disastrous service delivery, which included refuse piled up in parts of the city, not collected after the metro failed to appoint new contractors before the expiry of the contract in July - extended to August. The process to appoint new service providers to collect refuse would be concluded by the end of this month, Nawa said, and hopefully that would resolve outstanding issues The newly-purchased trucks fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, would be used for clearing refuse from private businesses. The new fleet includes 15 waste trucks comprising 19m³ and 12m³ refuse compactors and skip loaders, one mobile library to assist the City’s communities, and three pieces of earthmoving equipment. There are also six skip loaders, eight personnel carders trucks for transportation of employees to various sites, and six quad bikes for use patrolling landfill sites.

Nawa told the Pretoria News that the intention was to get rid of external service providers “but not in the immediate (future)’’.

“I suppose we would also want to save the City from depending on outsiders. We would not do it (get rid of service providers) 100% but, in due course, we would reduce them sufficiently,” he said.

His sentiment was echoed by acting city manager Masabata Mutlaneng, who shared the high cost of external providers.

Mutlaneng said the contract that expired in July had been in place for the last three years, and it cost the city R3.3 billion. “We spent at least R3.3 billion on a fleet management contract over a three-year period (so) per year we spend about R1.1 billion,” she said.

She envisaged that the City would also be able to create more sustainable jobs with the reduction of its dependency on outside service providers.

Nawa said: “Ordinarily, in one day we would pay R10 000 for one truck. Within a year we would have concluded paying for these (new) trucks and we would have increased the capacity, retained jobs and provided better services.”

Regarding the advertisement for the specialised vehicle tender, Nawa said: “By the end of this month we should have concluded the process and by the beginning of October we would have to kickstart the process.

He stressed that the primary task of the municipality was to provide services, which included refuse collection. The decision to buy new trucks was to ultimately reduce running costs of this service.

HEAD administrator Mpho Nawa and manager for waste and environment Abel Malaka, inspect one of the new specialised vehicles. | Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)