Tshwane’s plan to lease Rooiwal, Pretoria West power stations will ease load shedding pain

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s approved report on the proposed leasing of its Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations has been hailed as a way to reduce the impact of load shedding on residents. This was according to the DA in reaction to the council decision on Tuesday to subject the proposal to public participation pending the next course of action of securing a private service provider to generate alternative power for the municipality.

DA caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the move would secure energy independence for residents and would “make a significant difference in the city’s load-shedding levels”. “Council proceedings were marked by the unanimous approval of a crucial report that will pave the way for public participation in the leasing of Rooiwal- and Pretoria West power stations. Pretoria West power station. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) “This means that these two power stations will soon, pending the outcome of a public participation process, be utilised by private power generators,” he said.

He said the city’s objective was to facilitate private power generation, empowering the municipality and its residents to take control of energy destiny and mix. “Like the rest of South Africa, residents in Tshwane have suffered under load shedding, experiencing first-hand the debilitating consequences. Prolonged power outages stemming from substation fires, water supply disruptions due to pump station malfunctions, and the scourge of vandalism and cable theft have underscored the pressing need for energy independence,” he said. Moloto said the municipality refused to wait on Eskom, which has proven daily that it cannot meet residents’ needs.

Instead, he said, the municipality was determined to chart its own course and find sustainable solutions. “The importance of stable electricity supply for economic growth cannot be overstated. Recognising this, the DA Tshwane Caucus has made energy independence a top priority. By endorsing this pivotal report, we embark on a journey to ensure that residents' lights remain on and that taps continue to flow,” he said. In terms of the proposal, the leasing of both power stations to a private entity would be for 40 years.

Former mayor Randall Williams came under fire for making the same proposal after he was accused of meddling with the municipal procurement processes involving the R26 billion unsolicited bid proposal for power generation made by a private company, the Kratos Consortium. The proposal was supported by the ANC, which called for the leasing to be extended to 40 years from its initial 30 in order to attract investment. “While 30 years may seem like a long time for a period of investment, there are several factors to consider that make it less beneficial for the city.

“Over such a duration, the purchasing power of money tends to decrease, and this means that the value of the investment may not grow as much as expected,” said ANC councillor Donald Tsela. The EFF, on the other hand, rejected the proposal, suggesting that the municipality should build its own capacity to manage such projects. EFF regional leader in Tshwane Obakeng Ramabodu said: “The argument of the EFF is that this thing came with the previous mayor as an unsolicited bid, and it looks like someone went and polished and brought it back.