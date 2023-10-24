Tshwane’s R124m Lynnwood Road expansion project to link bus rapid transit service to Mamelodi

Pretoria - The R124 million road project officially launched by the City of Tshwane yesterday will see the expansion of Lynnwood Road to enable the bus rapid transit (BRT) service to connect the metro to Mamelodi township. The project started in May, and it is envisaged to be completed over 18 months.

Roads and Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe led a sod-turning ceremony for the construction to upgrade and expand the road. Mathebe remarked that the widening of the existing road in Lynnwood was a vital project intended to alleviate traffic congestion, improve road safety and enhance overall mobility throughout the city. The construction, she said, would link Lynnwood to Mamelodi and it would encompass the construction of a non-motorised transport access with a total of 12km.

“Along the road we will also be removing the big trees, and we will replace them in future when we are done with the work. We are working together with the Department of Environment to ensure that there is compliance in terms of trees that we will be planting after the project is completed,” Mathebe said. The municipality praised the project, saying it would play a crucial role in making the city more accessible, safer, and environmentally sustainable. The ceremony coincided with the city marking the completion of Glenwood and January Masilela intersection upgrades, which started last year in November.

Mathebe said: “As October Transport Month draws to an end, the City is pleased to announce the successful completion of significant upgrades at the intersection of Glenwood and January Masilela.” She said the upgrades reflected the “continued commitment to enhancing the city’s infrastructure, promoting safety, and ensuring accessibility for all our residents”. Key improvements to the road include pedestrian walkways and non-motorised transport access for bicycles and wheelchairs.

Mathebe said: “It is 5km of the non-motorised transport access that we have done and the widening of the intersection. This intersection will link up BRT from Menlyn to Mamelodi.” Ward 46 councillor Pieter van Heerden expressed satisfaction with the project, saying it was adding a lot of value to the ward and the environment. “January Masilela is quite a busy connection road between Atterbury and Glenwood roads, and so the widening is well accepted.