Tuks students join funding protest outside Blade Nzimande’s office

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria (Tuks) has joined Wits University in protesting over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding. There has been widespread anger over the lack of funds and Tuks students aimed their grievances at the Department of Higher Education and Training and it’s minister Blade Nzimande. The students took to the streets of Pretoria to show solidarity with their Wits University counterparts. Speaking outside the department president of the Tuks Student Representative Council (SRC) leader Lerato Ndlovu said they would camp out at the department until their demands are met. Part of their demands include the funding of first-year students and no exclusion financially of any students.

#NotInMyName members join the protest outside the Department of Higher Education and Training. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

She said many students were in limbo due to this issue and the department had to sort it out as a matter of urgency.

Student Pule Mogale said they were pleading with the department to hear their plight and assist as most minority students were left out and this was taking a toll on them mentally.

Another Student Representative Council member Josias Mahube-Reinecke said we hope our demands are met and financial exclusions fall away and what this funding crisis is doing is a big threat to education in the country.

Protest action at Wits university on Wednesday saw one life being lost as police opened fire at students, shooting and killing a man Mthokozisi Ntumba who had just walked out of his doctor’s rooms.

The minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Ndzimande is expected to have a briefing on the matter this afternoon.

Pretoria News