Tuks swimmer aims to raise flag at Africa Games

TUKS swimmer Andrew Ross, 22, has set himself the goal of trying to raise the South African flag higher than other male swimmers before him had been able to do. Ross is 2m metres tall, an ideal height for a swimmer, and wears a size 14 shoe. “I guess it can be an advantage if you know how to make the most of it," he said.

Ross is part of Team South Africa at the ongoing Africa Games in Ghana. “For me African Games event is like the Olympics, but for only African countries. So, being selected is a huge privilege and honour,” he said. “Representing Team South Africa is always an honour; it has always been a dream of mine to represent our country at the African Games, and being part of this team makes me feel so blessed,” he said.

Donning the green and gold South African colours is a feeling that he would never be able to fully describe; he said. It's so much more than just a cap with a flag on it, or a tracksuit with the flag and the Protea, he added. “I'm not just doing this for me, but for the people back home, junior swimmers and other athletes, with the hope of inspiring them to work towards their dreams and goals. "Anything is possible when you work hard, and I am just beyond grateful to be able to represent Team SA,” he added.

The swimming sensation is studying towards a degree in Construction Management at the Department of Construction Economics at the University of Pretoria. He said his love for construction came from his father, who is a construction manager, but swimming has been his passion in life. The Pretoria-born athlete said he fell in love with swimming at the age of 6.

“I think the love for swimming came from my sister who is also a South African swimmer and has represented the country at multiple international events, ” he said. His road to the top started when he was chosen to represent South Africa at the 2021 African Championships. He represented the nation at the Senior African Champs 2021, 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 World University Games, where he reached the semi-finals in the 200m freestyle and multiple relay swims in the finals.

He also participated in the 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 4 x 200m freestyle relay, 4 x 100m freestyle relay and 4 x 100m mixed freestyle relay. Ross had to compete against world class competitors and took the silver medal in the 200m freestyle. He said his dream was to represent South Africa at the Olympics and ultimately just to experience competing in international swimming events.

In December 2021, Ross was chosen for the SA team to compete at the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi. He said he has always believed he is capable of being faster and being the best swimmer. Speaking to the “Pretoria News” about his favourite moments, Ross said it was when he met his favourite swimmer Chad le Clos and representing his country at the Commonwealth Games.