Tuks vets perform SA’s first partial knee replacement on cat

Pretoria - Specialist veterinary surgeons at the University of Pretoria’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital have conducted South Africa’s first partial knee replacement on a cat, saving its right leg from being amputated.

Performed by Dr Elge Bester and Dr Adriaan Kitshoff, the procedure is not only a first for the 100-year-old-faculty and the hospital, but also for the country, the University of Pretoria said in a statement on Tuesday.

Their patient, domestic shorthair cat Theophylline, fell from the window of a second-storey building when she was six months old, resulting in a severe fracture of her right femur involving the knee joint.

The cat underwent multiple surgeries to try and reconstruct her femur and knee joint, but later developed a lateral patella luxation, where the kneecap moves out of the groove of the knee joint. A subsequent surgery to correct this was unsuccessful.

The two surgeons on her case investigated various options and concluded that a complex procedure called patellar groove replacement could potentially be used.