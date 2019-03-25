Tshwane University of Technology in Soshanguve. File picture: Masi Losi

Pretoria - It's business as usual without any further delays as the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) managed to secure a hiccup-free first day of reopening its campuses across the country. Buses filled with students, soccer teams training and students doing their assignments could be witnessed at the institution's main campus in Pretoria West and the Soshanguve campuses.

University spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, indicated that everything had gone well at all but one of the campuses.

De Ruyter said there was an incident at the Arcadia campus earlier in the day but noted that the situation was being resolved.

She said the Campus rector and the Director of Student Financial Aid, had met with the students to attend to loading their lease agreements.

Interactions were had with the service provider of the lease agreements to ensure everything is loaded so students can have their meal allowances.

“Although campuses were closed, a lot of work was done in the interim to ensure students issues are addressed, the smooth reopening of the institution's campuses and resumption of the academic calendar.”

Meetings with student leaders and education stakeholders are still ongoing as De Ruyter said everyone wanted the impasse at this point to come to an end as it was detrimental to students' studies.

According to De Ruyter, said the university would release the new academic calendar on Wednesday.

“Our Deans have been working very hard and are engaging students on alternative assessments, online methods and possibly even introducing weekend lectures to ensure students catch up.”

“At this point, our main concern is dealing with the issues and making optimal use of the time we have left.”

