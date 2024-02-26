TUT to install Serobe as chancellor

Preparations are underway to install the new Chancellor of the Tshwane University of Technology, Dr Gloria Serobe, after she was duly elected last year. Born and bred in Gugulethu township in Cape Town, Serobe is co-founder of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings and chief executive of Wipcapital.

As a highly accomplished business leader and a formidable community builder, she will be following in the footsteps of successful leaders such as the late Adelaide Tambo, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Dr Gwen Malegwale Ramokgopa. The university’s spokesperson, Phaphama Tshisikawe, said the institution will officially roll out the red carpet for her on March 14 in a ceremony at the main campus. “As Chancellor, Dr Serobe will serve as the titular head of the University. In this capacity, Dr Serobe will confer all degrees and award all diplomas and certificates in the name of the University. She joins the University at a time when the institution celebrates its 20th anniversary, a time to take stock and to press ahead in the journey from good to great,” she said.

Tshisikawe said Serobe would assume the position at a time when the university was redefining and recalibrating its relationship with industry and repositioning itself as a bridge between academia and the workplace. “The entire TUT community, Council, staff, students, alumni, labour and stakeholders are excited and looking forward to having Dr Gloria Serobe as our Chancellor,” she said. Serobe is also an author of a book titled An Ode to my Mother-in-Law.