TUT Main campus in Pretoria West. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - After having lost the entire first semester of the academic calendar due to violent student protests the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has announced it will once again attempt to reopen its campuses on Monday. The decision which was announced earlier today, from the university’s side, indicated that following careful assessment of the situation, they were of the belief that things had eased up enough at their campuses across the country.

University spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, said management had been engaging the relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues that resulted in the indefinite suspension of the academic programme on 6 March.

De Ruyter said due to the time lost a comprehensive recovery plan would be implemented by the university.

“Students are urged to report for lectures on time and work hard to ensure their academic success.”

She added that in order to ensure the quality of teaching and learning at the university, examination dates, including, semester, supplementary and exit examination dates had been moved from May to June.

De Ruyter said university management was of the view that the proposed changes should provide students enough time to prepare and complete the prescribed hours needed.

The recovery plan and new schedule, however, according to De Ruyter still required the approval by the Senate first.

The university, according to De Ruyter, has submitted for its predicate day to be held on 27 May, with examinations for all students to commence from 3 to 21 June.

She said the supplementary exams would take place from 8 to 19 July.

And finally, the special and exit examinations will hopefully should all things proceed normally are to take place on 28 and 29th March 2020, as well as the 1st to 4 April.

