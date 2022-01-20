Twins collectively achieve 14 distinctions at Crawford College

Pretoria - Hard work has paid off for the Crawford International College Pretoria, where the 2021 matriculants achieved outstanding results. Among the top achievers were twins Ethan and Stephen Leukes, who collectively achieved 14 distinctions.

The school achieved a 100% matric pass rate and its top achiever, Azhar Kalla, said he was ecstatic as he had not expected his achievement. Azhar said he was thankful to his teachers, who gave their best and assisted him throughout his high school life. The 18-year-old achieved distinctions in English, Afrikaans, mathematics, life orientation, accounting, and engineering graphics and design.

He said he would take a gap year in order to discover what he is passionate about and would study. The Leukes twins each achieved seven distinctions and are planning to study at UCT. Ethan is going to study chemical engineering, and Stephen plans to register in the law faculty. Principal Cheryl Naidoo said she was proud of her matriculants and their results.