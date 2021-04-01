Two alleged Mamelodi ’Boko Haram’ gang members released on bail

Pretoria - Two of the four people believed to be part of the so-called “Boko Haram” gang in Mamelodi have been granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Mncedisi Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele, both 37, appeared on Tuesday and were granted bail of R10 000 each. The State had indicated last week that it was uncertain whether to oppose their bail or not. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that after assessing the personal circumstances of the accused, they opted not to oppose bail. Mahanjana said both Ntloko and Mabele had no previous convictions or pending cases and had strong family ties in the community. She said that furthermore, alternative addresses were confirmed with strict bail conditions set for the pair.

This includes that they vacated the property under investigation, report to their nearest police station twice a week and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They were also requested to surrender their passports to the police and are not allowed to visit the Nkandla hostel.

Ntloko and Mabele were charged with fraud, money laundering and trespassing.

They allegedly hijacked a residential building belonging to the City of Tshwane and rented the rooms out illegally.

Their actions reportedly cost the City of Tshwane R12 million, while they raked in R690 000 from the

illegally rented rooms.

The pair were due to apply for bail on March 18 but the matter had to be postponed as their attorney was not present in court; and again on March 26 when the State requested a postponement for further investigations.

To date, the police have arrested four members believed to be part of the Boko Haram gang which has allegedly been terrorising the

community of Mamelodi since 2018 by extorting foreign tuck-shop owners, construction projects in the township, hostel dwellers and other business

people.

The two new accused also appeared on charges of robbery, contravening of the Security Act and racketeering.

Their case was postponed to April 12 for bail applications.

Ntloko and Mabele’s matter was postponed to May 10.

Pretoria News