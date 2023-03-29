Two doctors die in suspected lovers’ tiff after husband allegedly shoots wife then himself

Pretoria - Limpopo woke up to the shocking news of the death of two medical doctors yesterday. The SAPS and the Department of Health confirmed the deaths of the couple that occurred in Polokwane to Pretoria News.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, it was suspected that the husband, Dr Mainfred Shikwambane, 35, shot dead Dr Tshimangadzo Muofhe and later turning the gun on himself. They were based at Donald Frazer Hospital in Thohoyandou and the Pietersburg Hospital in Polokwane. “The police in Polokwane have opened cases of murder and inquest following an incident in which a 35-year-old doctor attached to Donald Frazer hospital in Thohoyandou shot and killed his 32-year-old wife.

He said the bodies of the dead were reportedly found by a relative who arrived from Vembe in the afternoon on Monday and the police were then called. Mojapelo further said preliminary police investigations had revealed that the couple had had a fight earlier in the day and the afternoon; the woman was then allegedly shot dead by her husband who thereafter turned the gun on himself. He said the motive for the incident was unknown, but could not rule out domestic violence.

In a statement the Limpopo Health Department said it was saddened by the passing of the couple. Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba and acting head of department Dr Muthei Dombo visited the scene with the families of the dead yesterday and described their deaths as an immense loss to the department. “This is a sad day for me and the entire department. We are devastated. Losing such hard-working, dedicated and promising young people is a blow.

“Dr Shikwambana, before his permanent appointment, served for two years as an acting clinical manager for Donald Fraser Hospital where he managed to turn the hospital around from leading in maternal death in the Vhembe district to recording zero (death) during that tenure and continued sustaining his excellent performance in clinical governance leading to us giving him the responsibility to act as the overall head of the institution at the beginning of this month. “On the other hand his wife, Dr Tshimangadzo Muofhe, will be missed by her colleagues and patients in the obstetrics and gynaecology department of Pietersburg Hospital for her dedication and commitment when it comes to protecting pregnant women and their unborn children. “On behalf of the department of health, we send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and patients of the deceased, and may their souls rest in peace,” said Ramathuba.