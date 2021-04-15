Two Hawks members in court for allegedly stealing money from a cash-in-transit scene

Pretoria - Two members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) based at Vaal Rand in South Africa’s Gauteng province have appeared in court after being arrested for stealing money from a cash-in-transit crime scene.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges including theft and defeating the ends of justice, Hawks national spokeswoman Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

“The (Hawks) national head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the arrest of the two warrant officers by the serious corruption investigation team based in the Vaal Rand,” she said.

Rapulane Levy Tlholoe and Ndavheleseni Edward Musetha, who are attached to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, were both arrested on Tuesday morning.

“It is alleged that the duo was on duty in January this year when they attended to a cash in-transit crime scene in the Langlaagte area, Johannesburg for investigation. They allegedly placed the scattered cash inside four forensic seal bags to book them at the police station,” said Mogale.