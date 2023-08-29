Two imposters arrested for illegal electricity connections in Theresa Park

Tshwane Metro Police’s Nonhlanhla Tapala said a member of the public registered a complaint that people had illegally connected electricity linked to their place of residence.

She said the police officers rushed to the scene to find the group dressed as municipal workers tampering with the electric box outside the house. The two were not able to prove to the metro officers that they were indeed municipal employees.

“We discovered there was no job card issued for the reconnection. So because they could not prove that they were indeed municipal workers they were arrested on charges of tampering with essential infrastructure.