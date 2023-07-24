Two more suspects nabbed over police sergeant Terrence Kutullo Makgatho’s murder

Two more suspects have been arrested in the matter involving the death of a police sergeant who was stationed in Bugersfort, Limpopo. The Pretoria News reported recently that a Centurion-based man, Moses Mphahlele, 33, was nabbed in Johannesburg at the weekend after shooting and killing police sergeant Terrence Kutullo Makgatho, 38, at Lebowakgomo on the same day he was arrested.

Mphahlele is from Centurion in Pretoria. His case was postponed after he appeared in court and he is being kept in custody. He was arrested by the Hawks, including a multi-disciplinary team, which traced him to Gauteng. Two more suspects, aged 25 and 36, linked to the case were arrested after a Hawks investigation that led them to the Lebowakgomo policing area where they were arrested last week. The pair appeared before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court.

It is understood that in the early hours of Saturday, July 15, Makgatho, who was off duty at the time, was shot and killed by unknown suspects (at the time) who were travelling in a bronze Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI. After the head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, ordered the arrest of the suspects within 72 hours, the team, in collaboration with other police units and private entities, were hot on the heals of the suspects. Speaking to Pretoria News, Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said: “On the very same day (15 July 2023) the investigation led the team to Braamfontein in Johannesburg where a suspicious vehicle with three occupants was spotted driving in the area.

“The team tactically stopped the vehicle and subsequently arrested the driver, Moses Mphahlele (33), as one of the suspects in the murder of Sergeant Makgatho.” Maluleke said the initial arrest of Mphahlele and with further investigations led the team to his residential address at Rooihuiskraal in Centurion (Pretoria). “Upon searching the house, the team found a firearm suspected to have been used in murdering the officer and it was seized. The team also seized a vehicle (GTI Golf 7), a large amount of money and a cellphone, “ Maluleke said.