Two nabbed over Joburg’s Skipper bar fashion outlet robbery

Pretoria - The South African Police Service in Johannesburg central on Wednesday arrested two men in connection with the October business robbery of fashion and footwear shop Skipper bar in the city centre.

Johannesburg central SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Xoli Mbele said detectives arrested the two suspects, who are in their twenties, in Soweto and in Hillbrow. A third suspect was shot during the robbery in October, and was arrested.

“It is alleged that six suspects robbed Skipper Bar shop at the corner of De Villiers and Klein Street on 28 October 2020 at around 5pm. Three suspects entered the shop pretending to be customers and pointed people inside with firearms. They forced the customers to lie down on the floor,” Mbele said.

“They took an undisclosed amount of money from the manager who was on his way to the bank and some clothes. On their way out they shot a 30-year-old security [guard] who later passed away in hospital. One suspect was shot at and taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged.”

The suspect who was shot is still in police custody.