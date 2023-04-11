Two shot dead in foiled cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria

Pretoria - The police in Gauteng shot dead two gun-wielding suspects in yet another attempted cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria during the Easter weekend. According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, in their latest success on Easter Saturday, the police intercepted a group of armed suspects along John Vorster Drive in Centurion.

She said during the interception, two robbers were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police, and three AK47 automatic rifles were recovered. According to reports, the incident comes after the police were tipped off about a planned cash-in-transit heist around Centurion and spotted the suspects at the Grey Owl Shopping Complex driving a stolen black BMW and waiting for a G4S cash van. The suspects sped off on realising that the police were on their trail, which resulted in a chase on Olievenhoutbosch Road until John Vorster Drive.

Mathe added the two deaths were as a result of the shoot-out with law enforcement officials. The police said they were on a hunt for two more suspects. This incident comes days after nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead in Sebokeng on Thursday, while three others were injured.

The incident also happened after the police received a tip-off they traced to an unidentified address in Sebokeng where a shoot-out ensued and nine suspects were shot dead. “This heightened visibility is being realised through conducting roadblocks, patrols, search-and-seizure operations, disruptive operations and strategically deploying resources in all provinces,” Mathe said. She said the police had noted that criminals took advantage of the holiday seasons.

“Criminals seek to prey on people while they are relaxed and have dropped their guard. While communities enjoy themselves, they should still be aware of their surroundings and take steps to secure their loved ones and property.” Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola urged people to conduct themselves in an orderly manner. “We continue to urge our communities to exercise discipline and restraint. We call on all people to continue to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, to abide by the rules of the road and not to drink and drive.”

Meanwhile six alleged drug dealers were arrested by the National Intervention Unit responsible for investigating gang-related activities in Eldorado Park and surrounding communities. Mathe said: “This brings the total number of drug dealers arrested in Eldorado Park to 13 after seven more were arrested on Thursday in extension 4. “The team visited several identified addresses where drugs such as crystal meth, tik, dagga and mandrax and money were seized,” she said.