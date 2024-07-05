Two Tshwane beauties secure ranking as Miss World SA Top 10 finalists

The Miss World South Africa 2024 organisation announced its Top 10 finalists on Sunday with two successful delegates from Tshwane. These two beauties will compete for the SA crown in October. The winner will represent SA at the Miss World finals in December.

License holder of Miss World South Africa and President of Miss World, Carol Bouwer, said her organisation is looking for a candidate who can promote humanitarian objectives, global awareness and activism. “The finalists will soon attend boot camp sessions on various pageant demands such as deportment, charm, poise, general knowledge, charitable involvement, including how they can be ambassadors of the beauty with a purpose of the Miss World organisation,’’ she said. Bouwer said that anyone is open to enter the competition. There was no specific requirement for delegates who participate only in pageants.

“The rules about entrants who may have competed in other pageants dictate that if the entrant has not won a local pageant of the stature of Miss World SA, they are welcome to enter however they must meet all other entry requirements including age, beauty with a purpose work, a humanitarian disposition and the ability to fund-raise as well as to be self-led,” she said. Bouwer said the organisation has a team of experts who train the finalists in preparation for both finals and Miss World. Among the finalists is Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, 18, from Pretoria, a digital and marketing professional at Scuderia, Ferrari South Africa.

She said she believes that every person can contribute to the greater good of the world. “I am someone who never gives up no matter how many times I fall, I will always get back and fight for my dreams,” she said. She said being able to express her creativity and innovation in one of the most respected automotive companies as a young woman in a male dominated field has been a great honour and responsibility.

Her Beauty with Purpose project ‘Never too young to Advocate’ is a digital platform that focuses on creating global visibility as well as audibility for the youth. “Our organisation focuses on three essential pillars: educate, graduate and advocate. I hope to use the power of social media to enrich our community with mental fortitude as well as self-encouragement,” she said. Miss World 2024 top 10 Finalists , Lynique Odendaal Picture / Supplied Jansen van Rensburg added that among other initiatives, ‘Never too young to Advocate’ also includes daily affirmation content, loud minutes, reaching one’s highest potential, workshop and global ambassadorship.

“We also have a big vision for Never too young to Advocate and we hope to achieve them by joining forces with Miss World Beauty With a Purpose acts of service programme,” she said. In combating injustice, Jansen van Rensburg works with various charities. “One of our new partners is a non-profit called ‘Unchain our Children’ which focuses on combating injustice in various cases such as gender based violence, rape, domestic abuse, welfare injustice and human trafficking,” she said.

She said she believes that she has the qualities to bring back the 4th blue (Miss World) crown to South Africa. “That crown is my biggest ambition because it a vessel for change, and that in itself holds so much power,” she said. Lynique Odendaal, 22, from Wonderboom, Pretoria, is a music therapist who is committed to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing vulnerable children by uplifting and empowering them.

She started ‘Freedom Inspired to Amplify Hope’ which advocates for the rights of abused, abandoned, and neglected children, with a focus on those affected by homelessness. Her Beauty with a Purpose project, partners with organisations such as KidsCare, Dimphonyana tsa Lapeng, Cares and Rock of Hope and others to address challenges facing vulnerable children. “I believe that every child has the right to feel safe, loved, and able to reach their full potential. My hope is that every abused, abandoned, and neglected child will experience stability, warmth, and hope for a brighter tomorrow,” she said.

Odendaal, whose motto is “If you can dream it, you can achieve it,” also has certifications in Children’s Rights and Social Justice from The Open University and the University of Pretoria. She said her future ambition is to live a purposeful life and help resolve the crises that most South Africans face such as homelessness and the lack of access to basic services. “I want to continue my work as a music therapist so that I can provide physical and mental benefits to individuals, groups, and communities, everyone has the ability to respond to music,” she said.