Union calls for law enforcement to act after several attacks on Putco buses

Pretoria - Following a spate of attacks on trucks that hogged news headlines in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo recently, criminals have now set their eyes on Soshanguve after three Putco buses were robbed this week. According to the bus company’s management team, a group of armed men stormed the bus north of the Pretoria township’s depot, robbing passengers and staff of their belongings while they allegedly shot and wounded the driver according to the company’s spokesperson, Lindokuhle Xulu.

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Samwu) has condemned the incident, saying the union was responsible to protect and to always prioritise the safety of its members and workers. Union spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said: “The safety of the passengers is equally important to the organisation as our drivers are committed to drive the commuters to and from their different destinations throughout the country. “This is not the first incident, and it worries the union. Recently, a bus was robbed in Cape Town. A driver was shot, and the commuters were badly injured.

“Now this is a clear indication that we are under attack, and we are at war with these heartless criminals.” She said while the passenger sector was one of the biggest in the country, it also contributed millions of rand to the economy. “We therefore call on law enforcement agencies to work with us,” she said.

Xulu added: “Putco is relieved that there were no injuries or fatalities for passengers, however, one bus driver sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. “Putco has reported all three incidents to the Rietgat police station and will co-operate fully with investigations. “We call on law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of these robberies to book.

“Putco would also like to appeal to witnesses and anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the police.” Recently, Putco resumed its bus service after operations in three provinces were suspended due to diesel shortages. The matter involved an outstanding Gauteng Roads and Transport Department subsidy that did not come to the party.