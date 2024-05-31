Union donates R120 000 to Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) has donated R120 000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, a registered non-profit organisation striving to raise as much awareness possible for the disease. Martlé Keyter, Misa’s Chief Executive Officer: Operations, says R60 000 was raised through the annual Golf Day, while the union donated another R60 000 to double the amount.

“We are the majority trade union in the retail motor industry representing more than 65 000 members. The union encourages all its members do undergo regular cancer screenings.” According to Keyter, the union wants to support the efforts of non-profit organisations like Prostate Cancer Foundation to raise awareness, educate and support families with the aim to minimise the impact of the disease. Andrew Oberholzer, Chief Executive Officer of Prostate Cancer Foundation, says this cancer accounts for 13% of male deaths from cancer in South Africa. The lifetime risk for prostate cancer in men in the country, is 1 in 15. Early detection is key in the fight against any cancer.

“This donation will help the Foundation tremendously to continue with our important task.” According to Oberholzer most men only get diagnosed when they already have advanced or locally advanced prostate cancer. At this stage the cancer is no longer curable. “This problem is exacerbated by the fact that black African men have a 60% higher risk of having prostate cancer and are more than twice as likely to die from the disease. There are usually no symptoms in the early stages when prostate cancer is curable. A lack of knowledge about the benefits of age-appropriate screening and lack of access to screening remains major challenges.

“Research commissioned by Cancer Alliance in 2021 shows that prostate cancer will be the most common cancer in South Africa by 2030.” Keyter thanked the sixteen teams participating in the Golf Day and all the Organisations who sponsored holes at the Kyalami Country Club in Midrand. The union next Golf Day in 2025 will be hosted in Pretoria.