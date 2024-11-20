Unisa Chancellor Dr Thabo Mbeki to honour nine outstanding South Africans

The University of South Africa (Unisa) Chancellor, Dr Thabo Mbeki is set to honour nine outstanding South Africans and Unisa alumni at the 2024 Prestigious Chancellor’s Calabash Awards to be held this Friday at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. The Chancellor’s Calabash Awards were conceptualised and introduced in 2007 with the aim to recognise excellence and exemplary achievements of its alumni as well as other South Africans who contributed significantly to shaping futures in the service of humanity.

In addition to the five standing categories this year, it will be the first time that the university and chancellor bestows the Liberation Struggle Hero/Heroine Awards to Justice Albie Sachs and Ruth First. Introduced in 2024, the award recognises persons who demonstrated exceptional courage, leadership, and dedication in the fight against oppression and injustice. The award is for Justice Sachs’s exceptional role in the negotiations which led to South Africa becoming a constitutional democracy. Ruth First is recognised for her exceptional role in the fight against apartheid, promoting peace and good corporate governance. The Outstanding Educator Award will be presented to the EDTP SETA. The award acknowledges the contribution of any outstanding educator who has excelled in or advanced teaching learning, skills development and/or research in his/or her area of expertise. They have excelled in supporting skills development, educational and training as well as provision of bursaries for many lecturer/students in TVET Colleges and those in universities.

The Outstanding Alumna Award will be presented to Christine Ramon and Innocentia Itumeleng Motau. The award acknowledges an outstanding alumna who has excelled in his/her areas of expertise and who has made a significant contribution to our society. Ramon has excelled in contributing to the empowerment of women, the fight for diversity, and poverty alleviation. Innocentia Motau has excelled in supporting South Africa's journey towards maritime sustainability and investment and in turn economic growth and job creation. The Unisa Robben Island Alumnus Award is to be presented to Bishop Dr Stanley Mmutlanyane Mogoba and Archbishop Njongonkulu Ndungane. The award recognizes the role of political prisoners/activists (men and women) who contributed immensely towards the liberation of South Africa. Mogoba has made exceptional contributions to the theology of peace and reconciliation and the fight against apartheid.