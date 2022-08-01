Unisa grants Banyana Banyana bursary opportunities

Pretoria - In a bid to inspire boys and girls to believe in the long-term benefits of sport, discipline and excellence, Unisa, Africa’s largest open distance learning institution, will be granting Wafcon 2022 winners Banyana Banyana bursary opportunities. The university announced this at the end of last week’s national celebratory week after the win by South Africa’s women’s national football team against Morocco in Rabat.

Unisa said it decided to grant the team bursary opportunities to pursue study programmes of their choice so they could continue their journey, shaping their futures for a better tomorrow. The university’s Edgar Rathelele said in recognition of the team’s historic achievement, Unisa would make available a special bursary programme for all 23 players, in accordance with the university’s admission policies. The offer would be effective from January 2023. Rathelele said Unisa would, in the next few days, communicate the details of the official handover ceremony to the SA Football Association leadership and the public.

Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkBula said: “The historic victory of South Africa in the African football scene after 26 years is very inspirational to Unisa, the youth, and South Africa as a whole. The achievement of Banyana resonates with Unisa’s values of innovation, excellence and responsiveness. It is for this reason that Unisa saw it befitting to offer our exemplary champions the opportunity to further their studies and futures. “We hope that in the same manner that Banyana has inspired the nation, this small gesture will inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence, and that there are long-term benefits and rewards associated with such virtues.” Pretoria News