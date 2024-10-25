Unisa honours revered business giant Mike Nkuna

GODFREY MADIBANE At a graduation ceremony held on October 18, Unisa conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management (Honoris Causa) on revered property mogul and pioneer, Mike Nkuna.

Nkuna is the founder and executive chairman of the Masingita Group of Companies, whose subsidiary entities are involved in property management, asset management, construction management facilities, auctioneering services, manufacturing and mining in South Africa, among others. He is revered as a business giant with over three decades of experience. He is hailed as one of the few people who saw the value of developing commercial and retail spaces in rural and township areas. His passion for developing townships and rural areas earned him recognition as the "pioneer of township and rural commercial and retail developer". The Masingita Group has been praised for addressing unemployment, creating business opportunities for entrepreneurs, and reducing poverty in many underdeveloped communities in the country. Among the many properties owned by the Masingita Group are the Jabulani Mall and Protea Glen Mall, both in Soweto, and several filling stations across the country.

Additionally, Nkuna has established the Mike Nkuna Charitable Trust, for the benefit and welfare of rural communities and destitute people in rural and township areas. The activities of the trust include providing food hampers to the destitute, orphaned and mostly child-headed families. He also, through the trust, recognises and honours schoolchildren who have performed exceptionally well in the fields of mathematics and science by way of giving them bursaries, trophies and certificates of excellence. Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula, commended Nkuna for his outstanding contributing to the township economy, emphasising his invaluable role in significantly contributing to the rural and township economy.

She continued to name and describe the outstanding individuals who have made remarkable contributions in the country’s 30 years of democracy, hailing them as pioneers whose exceptional contributions have greatly shaped the nation. In his acknowledgement speech, Nkuna thanked the university for its decision to bestow upon him the honorary degree, adding that it resonates with the core mandate of the Masingita Group. He said that when he started his business journey, he was influenced by the passion to be a servant to South Africans, particularly those in rural and township areas. "I am proud to state that these developments have created many direct and indirect jobs, alleviated poverty, and restored the dignity of black communities," he said.

"Through the Mike Nkuna Foundation," he continued, "we have supported rural communities by building educational facilities and libraries, and, additionally, provided bursaries for students from underprivileged communities." Nkuna said that he is comforted to note that the university has followed in his footsteps by creating offices and satellite campuses in rural areas, thereby assisting students from poor backgrounds to have access to quality education. Concluding his message, Nkuna urged the university to continue providing financial assistance to students from poor backgrounds and the most underprivileged communities who are unable to afford higher education.