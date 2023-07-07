Unisa hosts Africa’s first global Society of Animal Genetics conference

Pretoria - Unisa, through its College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences became the first African university to host the International Society of Animal Genetics conference. The 39th edition of the conference started at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Sunday and is ending today.

This prestigious event attracted more than 595 international geneticists who exchanged scientific knowledge under the theme “Animal genomics for sustainable futures”. The proceedings started with the introductory remarks by the president of the International Society of Animal Genetics, Professor Clare Gill, Professor of Animal Genomics at Texas A & M University and member of the interdisciplinary programmes in genetics and biotechnology, and the welcome address by principal and vice-chancellor of Unisa, Professor Puleng LenkaBula. The 39th International Society of Animal Genetics conference, hosted by Unisa, was attended by 595 delegates. Picture: Supplied In her opening address, LenkaBula thanked Gill Professor Ntanganedzeni Mapholi, acting deputy dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the chairperson of the conference’s regional organising team, for ensuring the event took place in the African continent.

She said: “This is truly exciting, and we are grateful you have chosen Unisa as a co-host, which is not only a cradle of university systems in South Africa, but the largest university in the continent, with its students coming from over 130 countries across the world.” LenkaBula reminded the delegates that while science is important, it cannot exist for its own sake, but must have a utilitarian value that responds to the challenges of society, its economic systems, social systems, and its interface with the society and the future. She implored the delegates to look at the current climate change challenges as an invitation to thinking how the intersection of the various disciplines could be a resource for communities.

To set the scene, the two plenary lectures were presented by Professor Michele Ramsay of the University of Witwatersrand, who spoke on the topic “Understanding African Health through Genetic Diversity”. She was followed by Professor Appolinaire Djikeng of the International Livestock Research Institute in Kenya, who addressed the topic “Experiences in Genomic Selection for Improved Animal Health and Adaptability in Africa”. These two presentations which respectively underscored the importance of genomics as a basis for precision medicine and unlocking Africa’s livestock production, were found to be thought provoking and a fitting contribution leading towards the development of workable solutions for the delivery of quality health and food sustainability in the future. The programme for the welcome reception event was directed by the CEO of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions, Dr Nompumelelo Obokoh.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande was represented at the event by Dr Mboneni Muofhe, who gave a welcome reception speech. The Agricultural Research Council was represented by its CEO, Dr Litha Magingxa. The welcome reception was sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. The proceedings were serenaded by the smaller version of the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival dance.