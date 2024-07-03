Unisa researcher listed among top young South Africans

DR Tshimangadzo Munonde, 33, a Senior Lecturer in Analytical and Environmental Research at Unisa’s Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability in the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, has been listed as one of the top 200 Young South Africans 2024 in the Education category, sponsored by Fundi.

The announcement was made during the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans gala dinner held in Johannesburg last week. The event was held to shine a spotlight on young South Africans shaping the future of our nation.

Munonde is involved in the supervision of master’s and doctoral students whose research projects are related to water quality monitoring and the treatment of wastewater. After working on a project in a rural area where villagers relied on river water that was contaminated with arsenic, Munonde is now focused on humanitarian projects.

The Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans flagship project is an initiative that recognises future leaders in South Africa who are having a positive impact on society. To be eligible for this recognition, nominees should be aged 18 to 35, and be committed to the development of South Africa in 17 categories that include education, sport, agriculture, financial services, governance, justice, arts and entertainment, health, and technology. It has become synonymous with excellence, celebrating the youth not only as the leaders of tomorrow, but as agents of change today.