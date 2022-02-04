Unisa students in court for protesting outside principal Puleng LenkaBula’s home

Pretoria - Students from Unisa who were arrested following a protest outside the home of vice-chancellor and principal Professor Puleng LenkaBula on Tuesday are set to appear in court today. The students said they decided to demonstrate outside of the residence after the university’s management committee failed to attend scheduled meetings.

The demonstration was attended by a handful of national Student Representative Council (SRC) members as well as the council’s regional chairpersons and secretaries. They had congregated outside the official residence, known as Cloghereen. Things took a turn for the worse for the group when police pounced on them. According to the police, the students were found inside the yard, and the owner complained that they had not been given permission to be there.

The 14 students – 8 males and 6 females – will return to court today. Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the group was arrested and charged with trespassing and were due to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court “in due course”. He said all the suspects were released on a warning yesterday and ordered to appear in court today.