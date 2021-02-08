Unisa students strike over super-semester

Pretoria - Unisa students will today go on strike to protest the proposed so-called one super-semester and demanding the admission of all qualifying student applications. The decision, Student Representative Council president Wadzanani Mazhetese said, had not been an easy one to come up with, but since numerous meetings between the student leadership and the various members of the university management team had been unable to reach a consensus on any of the issues around the semester, they had no option but to strike. “There is a crisis of decision-making and a clear lack of leadership at the university because all of the meetings we have held with them have been fruitless and we have been unable to resolve even a single issue.” And while Mazhetese said students understood that the new Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, had inherited a “broken and sinking ship”, recent decisions being taken were done under her leadership. He said over 20 000 students who had since joined their petition were decrying the fact that the changes to the academic calendar were voted and approved unprocedurally, whereas it would affect them the most.

As it stands, should the university proceed with its plans there would be no mid-year exams, with students being left with no option but to write 10 exams at the end of the year.

This, Mazhetese said, would result in students struggling to pay the high registration fee to cover both semesters, while others would have to wait a whole year for one module due to the scrapping of concessions.

Another issue Mazhetese said they would be protesting against is the directive given by Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande for the university to reduce the number of new entrants by 20 000.

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation ordered the university to reduce the intake of first time entering (FTEN) students for 2021 in January because it had over-enrolled by the same number last year.

The reason for the decision was, according to the department, taken to protect the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) which was already under pressure.

The student leader, however, said issues surrounding the funding aid scheme’s challenges should not (have an) impact on the university as it still had space for many disadvantaged youths looking to further their education.

“The rational being used is not fair, and neither is it being applied to other universities, why is this only affecting Unisa? If the financial aid scheme is under strain then Treasury should be approached to find a way to resolve this and not just to deny students an opportunity to study further.”

University spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the university was not aware of any planned strike or protest action by their students.

He said however, the university would always operate on the basis that the students were free to exercise their right to strike or protest; as long as this happened within the ambit of the law and, in this instance, in observance of the national Covid-19 protocols and regulations.

Ramotshela said the matters raised by the students were receiving all the necessary attention at the various decision-making structures at the university.

These included ensuring consultations with the student representatives themselves alongside the university management and the Department of Higher Education and Training.

“The university will re-emphasise its position on these matters directly to students and affected stakeholders in due course; using existing university communication channels to stakeholders.

“Suffice to say that all decisions that are taken by the university always consider the best interests of the students and the university itself.”

Students from other campuses are expected to convene at the Sunnyside campus for the protest.

