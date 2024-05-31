Unisa to confer honorary doctorate to Rev Prof Dr Jooseop Keum

The University of South Africa (Unisa) will confer an honorary doctorate on the distinguished General Secretary of the Council for World Mission and a staunch proponent of social justice, the Reverend Professor Dr Jooseop Keum during a graduation ceremony to be held at its Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria on Friday. The degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Theology (Honoris Causa) will be conferred on Keum in recognition of his immense contributions to global peace, economic and ecological justice, his centering of people in the margins through mission theology, his efforts at empowering youth, young adults and women in the ecumenical movements as well as his efforts in promoting justice and human rights through mission work.

Keum has not only been a staunch proponent of social justice, but also of liberation movements, the anti-colonial and anti-Apartheid movement globally. His theological work has not only created dialogical and/or plural engagements between countries of the global South and global North, but has also immensely centred Black Theology of Liberation and mission from the margins to the centre as core to the liberation imperatives, today and into the future. He continues to display his commitment to empowering marginalised communities and promoting social justice through his mission work. He is not only vocal about empowering youth, young adults and women’s contributions to church and society, but is also actively involved in mentoring many of them for leadership roles in the global arena. As a young student, Keum was active in the Ecumenical Youth Council and relentlessly participated in the democratisation movement in Korea, opposed to military dictatorship, and was even imprisoned for his active participation in the movement.