Unisa to confer honorary doctorate to Rev Prof Dr Jooseop Keum

The University of South Africa (Unisa) will confer an honorary doctorate on the distinguished General Secretary of the Council for World Mission and a staunch proponent of social justice, the Reverend Professor Dr Jooseop Keum during a graduation ceremony to be held at its Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria on Friday.
The degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Theology (Honoris Causa) will be conferred on Keum in recognition of his immense contributions to global peace, economic and ecological justice, his centering of people in the margins through mission theology, his efforts at empowering youth, young adults and women in the ecumenical movements as well as his efforts in promoting justice and human rights through mission work.
Keum has not only been a staunch proponent of social justice, but also of liberation movements, the anti-colonial and anti-Apartheid movement globally. His theological work has not only created dialogical and/or plural engagements between countries of the global South and global North, but has also immensely centred Black Theology of Liberation and mission from the margins to the centre as core to the liberation imperatives, today and into the future.
He continues to display his commitment to empowering marginalised communities and promoting social justice through his mission work. He is not only vocal about empowering youth, young adults and women’s contributions to church and society, but is also actively involved in mentoring many of them for leadership roles in the global arena.
As a young student, Keum was active in the Ecumenical Youth Council and relentlessly participated in the democratisation movement in Korea, opposed to military dictatorship, and was even imprisoned for his active participation in the movement.
His influence extends beyond his home country and continent. His social justice advocacy and commitment to social, economic, political and just peace influenced many global ecumenical and social justice movements.
An outstanding authority in the field of missions and ecumenical study and research, Keum has authored, edited and co-edited several books, reviewed and published numerous articles, reviews and reports leading to periodicals as well as delivered keynotes on numerous global platforms.
His teaching career entails roles as Guest Professor at the Presbyterian University and Theological Seminary in Seoul, South Korea, Research Professor at the Faculty of Theology, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, Distinguished Professor of World Christianity at the Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea as well as a Visiting Fellow at the School of Theology, University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He was also appointed Professor Extraordinarius at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the field of mission and ecumenism, starting in April 2023.