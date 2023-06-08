Unisa walk to celebrate freedom, democracy as part of 150-anniversary celebration

Pretoria - Unisa Press, the University of South Africa publishing house, in collaboration with Freedom Park, will be hosting a walk as part of the institution’s 150-anniversary celebration. This memorable walk revolves around The Road to Democracy book series published by Unisa Press. The walk to Freedom Park Heritage Museum will start at the Unisa Main Campus on June 17.

“This event is a unique opportunity for us to honour the legacy of those who have fought for justice and freedom in South Africa and to celebrate the power of literature to inspire positive change,” said Unisa Press director Dr Meiya Nthoesane. The Road to Democracy book series is a collection of books that tell the stories of people who have fought for human rights and social justice in South Africa. “These books are an important resource for anyone interested in learning more about the history of this country’s struggle for freedom and equality. The series aims to celebrate this beautiful country’s rich cultural heritage and history while promoting freedom, equality, and justice.

“As we all know, South Africa has a complex and challenging history, marked by years of colonialism, apartheid, and struggle. But despite this difficult past, the people of South Africa have shown remarkable resilience, courage, and determination in the face of adversity. This book series seeks to honour this legacy by showcasing the stories, struggles, and triumphs of the people who have helped shape South Africa’s history,” said Nthoesane. “By participating in this walk, we are demonstrating our commitment to these values and promoting the power of education and literacy to inspire change. “In addition, by supporting the themes in book series, we can help empower people to make a difference in their communities and inspire future generations to continue the struggle for justice and equality.

“We are also excited about the potential for this event to bring people together and foster greater unity and solidarity. As we are walking and focusing on The Road to Democracy book series, we celebrate diversity and inclusivity and are proud to stand with all those who share these values.” Nthoesane said the university was also excited about the opportunity to connect with local communities and organisations and learn from the experiences of those on the front lines of the struggle for justice in South Africa. This event will enrich our understanding and help us be better partners and advocates for change. “As we prepare for this event, we are committed to ensuring our participation is meaningful and impactful. We will work closely with local partners to identify opportunities for collaboration and support and ensure that our actions align with the needs and priorities of the communities we serve.