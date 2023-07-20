Unisa’s Professor Usisipho Feleni bags ‘Science Oscar’ for her research contribution

Pretoria - Professor Usisipho Feleni has received the prestigious TW-Kambule-NSTF: Emerging Researcher Award at the 2022/2023 NSTF-South32 Awards for her contributions in electrochemistry. Upon getting the honour, the academic said the award indicated that her projects were aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Unisa’s 2030 Strategic Goals, as well as the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Feleni is an esteemed researcher, Associate Professor and Thematic Area Leader for Applied Electrochemistry at Unisa’s Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability, under the College of Science, Engineering and Technology. She was recognised for her contributions in electrochemistry, with emphasis on electroanalytical sensors and biosensors, which comprise new chalcogenide-based quantum dot materials, nanoparticles, nanorods and nanocomposites. These contain unique and specific features for use in electrochemical sensing and signalling of diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), tuberculosis (TB) and cancer, as well as monitoring water contamination. These tools are also easy to use and cost effective.

The NSTF Awards, also known as South Africa’s “Science Oscars”, have been celebrating excellence and societal contributions for more than 20 years. They are the largest and most prestigious public science, engineering and technology and innovation awards in the country. The TW-Kambule-NSTF: Emerging Researcher Award prizes are sponsored by the South African Young Academy of Science. The award recognises individuals who contributed through research and its outputs over a period of up to six years from the commencement of their research careers, primarily in South Africa. Humbled by and grateful for the award, Feleni acknowledged that it was a tough competition as there are many eminent emerging scholars in the country. “This award means that the research projects I am working on are influential and impactful to South African problems,” said Feleni.

“These projects could lead to patents or prototypes for job creation. It also indicates that they are aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Unisa’s 2030 Strategic Goals, as well as the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” Feleni emphasised SDGs three and six, which speak to ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all, as well as the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. Feleni noted that her passion includes producing the next generation of electrochemistry researchers at master’s and doctoral levels. Explaining the broad field of electrochemistry, she stated that it could also monitor the new trends of research such as cholera, carbon capture resulting from climate change, as well as producing energy for South Africa and other African countries to address load shedding.

She said: “I encourage aspiring researchers to find a niche area in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, that can provide solutions to South African issues for the benefit of communities and growth in research and innovation.” Feleni further encouraged these researchers to consider moving laboratory-scale research into business models and develop commercial products by Africans for Africans, that can lead to increasing employment. Congratulating Feleni, Professor Thabo Nkambule, head of Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability, remarked: “The institute prides itself on exemplary scientific leadership and possessing a global stature.

“Professor Feleni joined us as a senior lecturer in 2018 and it is pleasing to see her grow through the ranks as the institute intensifies capacity building and creates an enabling work environment that showcases our researchers’ capabilities.” For Nkambule, Feleni’s award recognises the work and excellence of staff and students, which they are proud of. “The institute is a wellspring of top-flight research,” he noted. Nkambule said he acknowledged that Feleni exemplified inspirational leadership through her work and interactions with students.