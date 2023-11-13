Unisa’s research excellence confirmed by global ranking

The authoritative and globally referenced source of information on higher education, Times Higher Education World University Rankings, reveals that University of South Africa (Unisa) has improved its research quality through citation impact from 29.3 to 50.5. This achievement is testament to the institution’s commitment to research excellence and that the research it produces has a positive impact through citations, a statement from Unisa read.

“Through the information that Times Higher Education provides on institutions of higher learning, this British publication has, for five decades, been assisting these institutions to achieve excellence by making informed decisions that will define their futures. The Times Higher Education further states that the information it provides assists institutions to attract international students and helps students to decide on the best institutions to further their studies.” While Unisa is ranked between 1001-1200 globally, the university moved up from 12th to 11th position nationally. Additionally, Unisa’s overall score improved from 24.4-29.7 to 28.3-32.6. With a continental and globally extended footprint, these significant developments reaffirm Unisa's prestige and contribution to the higher education environment on the local, continental and global arena. The ranking further confirms the university’s dedication to continuously enhancing effective and quality teaching and learning practice in the higher education space.

Regarding the Times Higher Education 2024 World University Rankings that were announced in late October 2023, these include arts and humanities, business and economics, clinical and health, computer science, education, engineering, law, life sciences, physical sciences, psychology, and social sciences. Most of the subjects offered by Unisa retained their positions, with an improvement in the ranking of physical sciences from 601-800 to 501-600. In addition to physics and astronomy, the study of physical sciences covers several science degrees, including mathematics, chemistry and earth science. South Africa is one of the six countries that has joined the Times Higher Education’s diverse top 100 education list; therefore, these improvements demonstrate that Unisa is an essential actor in the promotion of quality lifelong learning.