Unite Against Farm Murders and Attacks will continue to call for solution until something is done

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Unite Against Farm Murders and Attacks has vowed to continue calling for a solution to farm murders until something has been done to put an end to the attacks. The movement’s Kallie Roux said the group refused to be silenced and would intensify demonstrations with the help of bikers, calling for an intervention against farm killings. Roux said they would keep the momentum going until the “senseless slaughter” of farmers was given the necessary attention by law enforcement and the government. “Our farmers are needlessly being killed by these terrorists and we need to protect our families. We need bail to be denied to persons arrested for farm murders because there is no place for them in South Africa. “We want the international community and the world to see what is happening in this country. This year alone 60 crosses were added, and a further 10 more recently following more murders. It has to stop.”

He spoke at the foot of the stature of Louis Botha - first prime minister of the Union of South Africa (forerunner of the modern South Africa) - on Saturday, surrounded by bikers.

Roux said they wanted to find out from President Cyril Ramaphosa, also a farmer, when he was going to stand up and be heard.

He said Ramaphosa knew as he sat down to eat his supper daily that his food came from the farmers.

Similarly, they requested that he acknowledge the problem to the world and condemn it in the strongest terms.

Roux also called out Police Minister Bheki Cele: “If he is not going to stand up and be part of the solution, then is he part of the problem.”

Farmer Barend Pienaar said the recent killing of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner from Senekal in the Free State showed how severe things were.

Recalling the murder, Pienaar said five attackers stabbed Horner in the chest and dragged him out of his car. After beating and cutting him, they strung his body up on a pole.

“We want to tell the world that there is trouble brewing in South Africa and it has been for the past 26 years, and what happened in Senekal last week was just a small glimpse.

“The line has been drawn in the ground, and we’re going to Senekal on October 16 to show them something they have never seen before. We were never the aggressors, but we’ve been taunted.”

Pretoria News