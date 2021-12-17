University of Pretoria academics bag Women in Science Awards

Pretoria - Two academics from the University of Pretoria have been recognised at the L'oréal-Unesco for Women in Science Awards, which support young female scientists and reward scientific excellence. Post-doctoral research fellow Dr Ezette du Rand from the university's Department of Zoology and Entomology won the postdoctoral category, while Agil Katumanyane, a PhD student at the Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute, received a Sub-Saharan Africa Young Talents award.

The Foundation L'oréal and Unesco have worked together for more than 20 years to help empower more women scientists to achieve scientific excellence and participate equally in solving the challenges facing humanity. Each year, the L’oréal-Unesco for Women in Science programmes support more than 250 talented young researchers. Through its 52 regional and national programmes, the Foundation L'oréal and Unesco support them at a crucial period in their careers, during their thesis or post-doctoral studies.

Du Rand’s research focuses on honeybees, more specifically on the tiny molecules in the male bee’s seminal fluid. Post-doctoral research fellow Dr Ezette du Rand. Picture: Supplied University of Pretoria spokesperson Primarashni Gower said one third of global agricultural crops relied on honeybees for pollination, therefore, Du Rand’s research forms part of the global goal to ensure that honeybee populations are tolerant against parasites and diseases. Du Rand said very little was known about the molecules and the molecular-level mechanisms that govern the mating behaviour in honeybees.

“My study is zooming in on the molecules in the male’s seminal fluid and their role in mating behaviour. “By understanding the role of these molecular-level mechanisms, bee breeding practices can be improved, leading to healthier colonies that provide higher quality pollination services for both our natural ecosystem and global agriculture,” she said. She said from the age of 18 knew that she loved science, but had no idea that she would find herself working in the biochemistry field.

“As a student, I had rather narrow ideas about career paths in science, but I continued studying and followed the advice of career advisers. “It was only after I had completed my honours degree that I started experiencing the freedom of thought that science brings,” Du Rant said. She will receive a research grant of R160 000 and plans to use it to visit the lab of Professor Boris Baer at the Centre for Integrated Bee Research in California, US, to learn the techniques that they have fine-tuned for working with honeybee seminal fluid.

These techniques are key to the successful completion of her project. She also intends to use the award and the recognition of her work as a female scientist as a platform to inspire other young women to achieve their dreams and make world-changing scientific discoveries. Ugandan Katumanyane specialises in agricultural entomology and nematology.

Her interest in science also began at an early age. Having been curious about everything on the subsistence farm that she grew up on, her father encouraged her to study science to find answers to all her questions. Katumanyane's research focused on the potential for the biological control of white grubs in South Africa, using locally isolated entomopathogenic nematodes – a group of nematodes also known as roundworms, that cause the death of insects.

Katumanyane said it also involved looking at the mortality potential of different nematodes towards the different species of the most dominant white grubs in South Africa. "Specific aspects that have been evaluated include the mortality potential of the nematodes, the lethal dosages required and the defence mechanisms that the white grubs have against the nematodes. "I am humbled to receive this award.

“It does not only help to highlight the research that I am doing and its importance, but I believe it will also encourage other young women to get involved in science,” she said. Katumanyane also urged young female scientists to believe in themselves, seek good mentors, and have the confidence to participate in opportunities that present themselves. She intends to use part of her award to mentor young women in science.