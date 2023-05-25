University of Pretoria assistance with surgical intervention saves cheetah’s life

Pretoria - A collaborative effort between the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) of Somaliland in East Africa has most likely saved the life of Janet. The cheetah is a resident of a sanctuary just outside Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa.

One of the key role-players in the rescue operation was Dr Ross Elliott, specialist small animal veterinary surgeon in the Faculty’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital, who was approached by the fund to assist with what turned out to be a quite intricate situation. Janet was diagnosed with a fracture of the calcaneus, a bone behind the hock joint (the first joint below the knee in the hind leg of a cheetah). This led to an inability of the common calcaneal tendon or Achilles tendon to support the hock, which led to the dropping of the hock to the ground. According to Elliott, a surgical repair was previously attempted but failed and this led to chronic bone resorption and osteoarthritis in the calcaneus bone and joints of the hock.

Thereafter, multiple attempts, as late as March this year, were undertaken to save the function of the joint but all these also failed. Given the lack of bone and the chronic nature of the injury, amputation, euthanasia or pantarsal arthrodesis (surgical immobilisation of the joint) were considered as options. The latter is a procedure carried out using a specifically designed bone plate contoured to the shape and angle of the cat’s tarsus and accepting screws of different sizes to match the underlying bone thickness.

The aim is to eliminate any instability and associated pain. While amputation could have provided a chance in life to Janet, it generally would be detrimental to a cheetah’s ability to walk and run normally. A decision was made to attempt the arthrodesis as a rescue option and see how Janet responded, which took Elliott all the way to Somaliland.

“The concern was that there is very little data on the outcomes of a pantarsal arthrodesis in the cheetah, so we were not sure how she would do with the surgery,” Elliott said. During the second week of May, Elliott, with the assistance of Somaliland CCF vets Dr Anahi Hidalgo (head vet), Dr Ann Fan, Dr Ahmid Usuf and veterinary technician Morgane Alvino, among others, performed the surgery while the executive director and founder of the fund, Dr Laurie Marker was in attendance. The surgery went well while the post-operative radiographs similarly looked good.