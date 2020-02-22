The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has celebrated International Mother Language Day for 20 years, with the aim to preserve linguistic diversity and promote multilingual education.
Throughout the day, tours were carried out in each language, with Boitumelo Makousa, who works at the centre, facilitating a tour in SeSotho and Setswana. Other facilitators led tours in isiZulu, Venda, Afrikaans, siSwati, Xhosa and Tsonga, while visitors offered their perspectives on how they perceived the artwork in languages they felt comfortable in.
February is also language activism month, aimed at encouraging South Africans to speak and live their languages and create a more multilingual society.
PanSALB acting chief executive David Maahlamela previously said South Africans should get used to speaking their indigenous languages to preserve history.