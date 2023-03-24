University of Pretoria slams hostile, discriminatory statements against Jewish students

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has condemned all forms of discrimination, including racism and religious intolerance, and promises to take necessary steps against anyone found to be in breach of its anti-discrimination policies. This comes after the South African Union of Jewish Students (SAUJS) at the university complained that for the past few weeks it was subjected to a barrage of hostile and discriminatory statements and actions.

It said this culminated in a sit-in protest aimed to exclude the Jewish student representative body from working with the student representative council (SRC). Spokesperson for the university Rikus Delport indicated that the university was committed to providing a safe space where all students, regardless of race, sexual orientation and religious beliefs felt welcome. SAUJS spokesperson Charisse Zeifert said students partnered with the SRC to arrange a stationery drive to assist fellow students.

“This engagement so infuriated the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions lobby on campus that they waged a vicious campaign to get the SRC to sever ties with Jewish students. “Despite assurances that this action was not sanctioned by the University of Pretoria administration, students were confronted with an ugly sit-in designed to intimidate them and make them feel unwelcome. “The campaign against South African Union of Jewish Students at the university flies in the face of the values of our country as well as the university’s principles of engagement, non-discrimination and inclusion,” said Zeifert.