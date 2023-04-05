University of Pretoria students top with 100% pass in Saica initial test of competence

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria (UP) has continued to demonstrate it deserves the recognition and respect as the capital city’s institution of choice, with a 100% pass rate in the 2023 South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) initial test of competence. The university came ahead of the pack in the results following exams administered by Saica in January and released on March 31.

To sweeten the pot, three of the university’s students Aneé van Staden, Cloë Anne Longwitz and Savannah-Lee Correia da Silva took top spots. In addition to the top three and 100% pass rate, UP has 10 candidates on Saica’s honours roll for achieving 75% or more. “The successful completion of the examination is a passport. Our students need to continue on their journey to reimagine and co-create the future, and make a positive impact on society.

“We celebrate with our students who persevered and (triumphed) in the face of adversity through one of the most challenging times in higher education,” said Professor Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences. In congratulating staff members in the financial sciences departments for the role they played in achieving these sterling results, Chitiga-Mabugu said the outstanding results attested to UP’s teaching and learning excellence, and the calibre of graduates it produces. “These exceptional results not only showcase our academic excellence but are a demonstration that our programmes offer relevant knowledge that prepares our graduates for the world of work. We take immense pride in the performance of our students and sincerely congratulate them for upholding UP’s reputation of excellence.”

The overall national pass rate was at 75% – from 59% last year out a total of 3 021 candidates. A total of 2 946 sat the exam, of which 2 279 passed – an increase from the 1 739 candidates who passed in the previous year. The university contributex nearly 8% of all successful candidates in the country; and it has been consistent with its pass rates over the last 15 years, attaining an average first-time pass rate of approximately 95% over this period.

University Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tawana Kupe, said he was thrilled over the 100% initial test of competence pass rate, and congratulated the students for their achievements. Kupe highlighted that the university's chartered accountants programme was locally relevant and globally competitive, as evidenced in the latest QS world subject rankings, which ranked the university first in South Africa and Africa in the accounting and finance subject areas. “I extend warm congratulations to our students for their sheer tenacity, which has paid off. Their hard work, combined with our innovative teaching and learning methods, and the dedication of our academics, all ensure that UP continues to be a leader in the education of CAs in the country.