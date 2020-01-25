University of Pretoria welcomes over 9000 first year students for 2020









University of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Tawana Kupe, arms crossed, welcomes students to the start of the academic year. Thobile Mathonsi/ African News Agency (ANA) UNIVERSITY of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Tawana Kupe, welcomed students to the start of the new academic year and said he was excited about the new decade. Kupe said he was looking forward to how the year would unfold for the students and expected them to do very well in their studies. He said they have taken in young people with a lot of potential and for the students to have been accepted by the university meant that they had actually done very well in matric. “Some of the students here are top achievers in matric, we want them to sustain their achievement to finish and graduate on time and become professionals. “These people are set to become young professionals and educated people who can transform lives, communities, and the continent,” he said.

Applications were received from about 37 000 applicants for 2020.

Marketing and communication deputy director Sithembinkosi Tlale said the university had a first year registration target of slightly more than 9 000 for this year.

He said their most popular courses were Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery with 2 656 students, BEd Senior Phase and Further Education and Training with 1 877 and BCom Accounting with 1 456 students.

“The registration process is not yet complete and so far we have not experienced any serious issues.

“We have an experienced team responsible for the registration process. Students who no longer met the requirements were referred to the Central Admission Clearing House,” he said.

Orientation week takes place for all new first-year students from Monday to Friday next week and classes will commence in February.

Meanwhile the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has received a record student application of 30 000 and could only accommodate about 1 000 new entrants.

Marketing and communication officer Dr Eric Pule said it was an indication that more and more students had an interest to study at the fledgling university.

He said the university was pleased that top matric achiever Trevor Mashabela opted to enrol at Tuks.

Pretoria News