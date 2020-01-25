Kupe said he was looking forward to how the year would unfold for the students and expected them to do very well in their studies.
He said they have taken in young people with a lot of potential and for the students to have been accepted by the university meant that they had actually done very well in matric.
“Some of the students here are top achievers in matric, we want them to sustain their achievement to finish and graduate on time and become professionals.
“These people are set to become young professionals and educated people who can transform lives, communities, and the continent,” he said.