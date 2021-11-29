University of Pretoria’s Marietjie Venter to probe novel pathogens

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria will be boasting its contribution as one of South Africa’s largest producers of research by joining the World Health Organization’s efforts to study the emergence of novel pathogens, including the coronavirus. The university will be achieving this as its very own head of the Zoonotic Arbo and Respiratory Virus Programme at the Centre for Viral Zoonoses in the Department of Medical Virology, Professor Marietjie Venter, heads WHO’s Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

Venter is a medical virologist with extensive experience in emerging and zoonotic vector-borne and respiratory viruses with a background in molecular epidemiology, laboratory science, biosafety, viral diagnostics, virus discovery, pathogenesis and public health. She was selected to chair the international scientific advisory team comprising an international expert group selected from 800 applications from over 100 countries to advise the health body on the developments of a global framework to define and guide studies into the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including the current SARS-CoV-2. “If the origin of new pathogens can be identified it may enable us to put control measures into place to prevent transmission to humans, reduce the impact of local epidemics, and prevent future pandemics,” said Venter of the scientific teams' goal.

“This is a career highlight, and a huge honour for me personally to serve in this role as I see this as an opportunity to use my training to lead an exceptional selection of scientists to investigate the origin of emerging diseases such as Covid-19, but also the next disease that may cause the next pandemic.” The professor added that even though the origin of Covid-19 was still not known, the speed by which the new virus was identified, the rapid development of sensitive diagnostics, the ability to detect variants through genomic surveillance, and the development of effective vaccines through international collaborations, was in her opinion the most significant progress to date. WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The emergence of new viruses with the potential to spark epidemics and pandemics is a fact of nature, and while SARS-CoV-2 is the latest such virus, it will not be the last.”